Flash Flooding threat continues into afternoon and evening

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF VIRGINIA

RICHMOND, Va. --Clouds and drizzle to start another very humid day. Another round of showers and storms will likely develop this afternoon and evening as a slow-moving front sags into Virginia. A flash Flood Watch will be in effect from Noon until midnight for most of Virginia, including Richmond, with 2 to 4 inches of rain possible.

The front will continue to settle south Saturday, keeping rain chances for the area much lower. Relatively low rain chances and seasonal heat and humidity is expected Sunday and Monday.

We'll have a little better chance for rain Tuesday as an upper trough and cold front move through the area. Milder weather, with highs in the 70s, is possible next Wednesday and Thursday.

There are currently no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin, but medium range model guidance continues to suggest the potential for development in the Gulf of Mexico next week.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

