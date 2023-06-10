A warmer weekend with sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Haze levels will continue to improve during the afternoon, and the air quality will be CODE YELLOW (level 2 out of 5). Those with sensitive respiratory issues will want to limit time outside.

It will be mostly clear tonight with lows ranging from the mid 50s northwest to the low/mid 60s southeast.

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and a little breezy with highs 85-90. A thunderstorm will be possible in western VA by evening.

Monday will be more humid with some showers and storms around. Highs will be 80-85.

Highs will mainly be in the 85-90 range the rest of next week. Some isolated storms are possible for mid and late week.

