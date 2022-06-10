Less humid today, some showers Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a cooler and less humid morning with temps in the 50s and lower 60s.

Sunshine will mix with more clouds this afternoon. We will have comfortable levels of humidity, with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the mid 80s in most areas.

Clouds will continue to increase tonight. Lows will range from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

Some showers and storms will be around at times on Saturday, but there will be many dry hours during the day. Rain chances will be a little higher early in the morning, and again in the evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Sunday will be warmer and more humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We will have variable clouds with a few showers possible.

Monday and Tuesday will be hot and muggy with highs in the low to mid 90s. The afternoon heat index both days will be 95-100.

A backdoor cold front will drop temps on Wednesday. Highs will be 85-90 in the metro, with cooler temps to the north and east.

There will be the chance of a shower or storm just about each day next week.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.