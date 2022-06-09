Hot today, but turning less humid

Watch
RICHMOND, Va. -- It is another warm and muggy morning. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today. A cold front will pass, and that may cause an isolated shower in a spot or two, mostly east of I-95. Highs will range from the mid 80s northwest to the lower 90s southeast. It will turn less humid this afternoon into this evening.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows from the lower 50s northwest to the lower 60s southeast.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A storm system will bring some rain for Saturday. It looks like some of the rain may be focused more in the morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday will be mainly dry with highs in the low to mid 80s. A shower is possible in northern VA later in the day.

Highs the first half of next week will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

