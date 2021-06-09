Storms possible Wednesday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will feature a better chance for storms in central and eastern Virginia in the afternoon and early evening. The strongest storms will contain frequent lightning, very heavy rainfall, and gusty winds. It will remain quite humid otherwise with a high near 88°.

The pattern tomorrow and Friday still appears favorable for showers and storms to develop as a slow-moving front drops into the area. Temperatures could stay in the 70s all day Saturday as the front moves south of the area.

There is the potential next week for a deep upper-level trough to bring milder weather to the region. We'll continue to track this possibility and will keep you updated here and on the air.

There are currently no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin, but medium range models are hinting at development in the Gulf of Mexico next week.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

