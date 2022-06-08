Muggy with storms possible by late today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy today. It will be muggy with highs ranging from the mid 80s to the lower 90s. A few scattered storms are possible by late afternoon, especially west of I-95. Storm chances will increase this evening. Any storm that develops will have heavy rainfall, and some storms may have strong gusts and some hail.

There will be some showers and storms overnight. It will remain muggy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A cold front will pass Thursday. A few isolated storms are possible, with the best chance across southeastern VA. It will still be humid with highs 85-90. Humidity levels will begin to drop later in the day and through the evening.

Friday will be less humid with sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

A storm system will bring a decent shot of rain and some storms the first half of the weekend.

Highs will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s much of next week.

