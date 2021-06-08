Heat, humidity, and Tuesday storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- An area of low pressure over the mid-Mississippi Valley will slowly move east-northeast this week, bringing an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms to the Mid-Atlantic, including all of central and eastern Virginia. The air mass in place over the region is seasonally hot and humid, which will contribute to storms producing very heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and the possibility of damaging downburst winds.

Today will be another very warm, humid day with a few storms developing this afternoon and early evening, as highs reach the upper 80s and low 90s. A similar setup is expected tomorrow, with heat, humidity, and a few afternoon storms.

More widespread showers and storms are expected Thursday and Friday as a slow-moving front slides into the area. Flash flooding will be possible as moisture-laden storms develop in very weak steering flow. The front should move far enough south of the area to bring drier and milder conditions to the region this weekend.

There are currently no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

