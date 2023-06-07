Code Orange air quality alert Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be hazy today due to wildfire smoke from Canada, and a Code Orange air quality alert is in effect. Those with respiratory ailments should limit time outside.

Clouds will break for some sunshine. Another chance of showers will occur this afternoon and this evening, with the best chance for rain south of Richmond and Interstate 64. A few storms are possible. Highs will range from the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Thursday will have variable cloudiness. A shower is possible, mainly in eastern VA. Highs will be near 80.

A few isolated showers will be possible on Friday with highs 75-80.

The weekend is looking dry. Highs will be in the lower 80s Saturday, and 85-90 Sunday.

A good chance of rain and storms will be around on Monday.

Highs next week will be in the 80s, with some lower 90s possible later in the week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.