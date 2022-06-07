More humid today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sun will mix with occasional cloudiness today. An isolated shower or storm is possible, mostly late this afternoon and this evening. Rain chances are higher well west of I-95. It will turn more humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight will be warm and humid with lows from the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

Wednesday will be warm and muggy with the chance of some showers and storms. Rain chances will be higher late in the day into Wednesday night. Storms may have strong gusts & heavy rainfall. Highs will be 85-90.

Thursday will be mainly dry, but an isolated shower is possible in a few spots. Highs will be 85-90, and it will turn less humid later in the day.

Friday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A storm system will bring a decent chance of showers and storms on Saturday. Most of Sunday is looking dry. Weekend highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The extended computer models are showing a chance of more 90° weather for the middle and end of next week.

