Another sunny day with low humidity

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is another very comfortable morning. Temps are in the 50s, with some isolated spots in the upper 40s.

Today will be sunny with low levels of humidity. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s in most areas, with 70s near the coast.

Tonight will be mainly clear with lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, warmer and more humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. An isolated storm or two is possible, with the best chance west of I-95.

There will be a better chance of rain on Wednesday, with some storms and periods of heavier rain possible. It will be quite humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Rain chances will be low on Thursday, and it will turn a little less humid. Highs will be 85-90.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A storm will bring a good chance of rain on Saturday, with most rain exiting by Sunday. Highs next weekend will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tropical Storm Alex will pass by Bermuda today and head into the central Atlantic. The beaches of VA & NC will see rough surf and dangerous rip currents.

