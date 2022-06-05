Another dry day with comfortable humidity

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunshine will mix with some clouds at times today. Highs will range from the upper 70s to mid 80s across central VA, with cooler temps near the coast.

Tonight will remain quite comfortable with lows in the 50s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s away from the coast.

It will warmer and more humid on Tuesday. There is a very slight chance of a storm, mostly in western VA.

Wednesday will be very humid with showers and storms likely. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

A leftover shower or two is possible on Thursday, but much of the day will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday will be partly cloudy and less humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Our next system will bring a decent shot of showers and storms on Saturday, with much lower chances for rain on Sunday.

Tropical Storm Alex formed around 2 a.m. today northeast of the Bahamas. It will track towards Bermuda today and tonight. There will be no impact to our weather.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.