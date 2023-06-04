Cooler today with decreasing clouds

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be clouds around this morning, and a light shower or a few sprinkles will be possible, mostly northwest of Richmond. Clouds will give way to some sunshine during the day. It will be cooler with highs ranging from the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Tonight will be clear and quite cool. Lows will range from the mid 40s northwest to the mid 50s southeast.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The rest of the week ahead will feature intervals of clouds and sunshine. A passing shower is possible Tuesday through Thursday, with the better chance of a shower on Friday.

After highs in the low to mid 80s on Tuesday, highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s Wednesday through Friday. Next weekend should be seasonably warm with highs in the 80s.

