A great weekend with low humidity

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's a cooler morning with temps in the 50s and 60s. Areas well northwest of Richmond will fall to near 50. There are some leftover clouds in some areas, and those will exit to the east this morning.

Today will be mostly sunny with low humidity levels. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s in most areas, with 75-80 near the coast.

There will be some clouds around tonight. Lows will be in the 50s to around 60.

Sunday will be mostly sunny. An easterly wind will develop, and this will make temps a smidge cooler. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s for central VA, but some low/mid 70s near the coast.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

It will turn a bit hotter and more humid on Tuesday with highs near 90. An isolated storm is possible later in the day, mostly west of I-95.

There will be a better chance of some showers and storms Wednesday into early Thursday. Highs will be in the 80s.

Friday will be dry and less humid before turning more unsettled next weekend.

We continue to monitor a tropical disturbance southwest of Florida. It will cross Florida with heavy rainfall this weekend, and then move away from the southeastern and Mid-Atlantic coast. This system could develop into Tropical Storm Alex at some point. Other than some rougher surf at the VA & NC beaches Sunday night through Tuesday, there will be no impacts to our region.

