Warm again today, a few storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some low clouds and fog across eastern and southeastern VA this morning. Otherwise, we will have a mostly sunny morning.

An approaching cold front will bring the chance of some scattered storms this afternoon and evening. Rain chances east of I-95 are pretty low. Storm chances increase well west of I-95. The highest rain chances today will be near I-81. Isolated storms west of I-95 have a marginal risk of some higher gusts.

Highs today: lower 70s near the coast, lower 80s east of I-95, mid 80s in the metro, 85-90 southwest of Richmond.

Some minor coastal high tide flooding is possible tonight.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with the chance of a shower. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s for most, with some 40s far north and northwest.

Sunday will have clouds giving way to sunshine. It will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s for most areas, but there will be some 60s near the coast.

The week ahead will be mostly dry. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out, but rain chances will be low. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s the first half of the week, in the upper 70s/lower 80s Thursday and Friday, and mid to upper 80s next weekend.

