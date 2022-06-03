What a relief! It's going to be cooler and less humid on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be mostly cloudy, less humid and not as hot with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The weekend is looking pleasant with highs in the low/mid 80s and comfortable levels of humidity.

Next week will be warmer and more humid with highs 85-90. Scattered storms are possible Tuesday-Thursday.

A tropical system near the Yucatan Peninsula will track northeastward into the Gulf Of Mexico. This will become Tropical Storm Alex. It is expected to cross southern Florida, then move off the southeast and Mid-Atlantic coast, with the center staying well southeast of Cape Hatteras.

