Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

What a relief! It's going to be cooler and less humid on Friday

Friday will be mostly cloudy, less humid and not as hot in Central Virginia with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The weekend is looking pleasant with highs in the low/mid-80s and comfortable levels of humidity.
Posted at 5:06 AM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 05:06:07-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be mostly cloudy, less humid and not as hot with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The weekend is looking pleasant with highs in the low/mid 80s and comfortable levels of humidity.

Next week will be warmer and more humid with highs 85-90. Scattered storms are possible Tuesday-Thursday.

A tropical system near the Yucatan Peninsula will track northeastward into the Gulf Of Mexico. This will become Tropical Storm Alex. It is expected to cross southern Florida, then move off the southeast and Mid-Atlantic coast, with the center staying well southeast of Cape Hatteras.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone