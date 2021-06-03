Afternoon showers and storms likely on Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front moving through later tonight will gives us a few rounds of showers and storms today and Friday.

A few showers will be scattered across Virginia this morning, otherwise mostly cloudy skies will become partly sunny and quite humid by this afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Scattered storms will develop by afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be severe, with damaging winds and large hail as the primary threats.

A few showers will continue into Friday, but drier conditions are expected by evening as a weak cold front/surface trough moves through the area.

Increasingly warm and slightly more humid weather is expected this weekend, with only a low chance for a shower or storm on Saturday.

The warm-up will continue into early next week, with highs in the 90s Monday and Tuesday. Hot and humidity conditions with scattered afternoon storms is expected next Tuesday and Wednesday.

There are currently no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

