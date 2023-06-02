Warmer with sunshine Friday; these spots could see a few 90-degree temps

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly sunny today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few 90-degree temps are possible to the far west and northwest. Temps will be in the 70s near the coast.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday will have cloud/sun mix. An approaching cold front may cause a few scattered storms in the afternoon and evening, but not all areas will see rain. Rain chances will be higher in western VA. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s.

It will be in the lower 80s for Monday and Tuesday, and in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

