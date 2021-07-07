Tracking Elsa: Storm to arrive in Virginia on Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Seasonally hot and humid weather will continue today as we remain on the western side of a strong Bermuda High. Daytime high temps will be in the middle 90s with higher humidity.

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall on the North Gulf Coast of Florida, bringing very heavy rainfall. The system will now accelerate and weaken as it moves through the Southeast, the Carolinas, and over southeast Virginia. The main impact to the Commonwealth will be midday tomorrow through tomorrow night, based on the current track, with a swath of 1 to 3 inch rainfall totals. A low-end threat for damaging winds and tornadoes will exist over southeast Virginia.

Friday and Saturday will be typical July days, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Hot and humid weather with a few afternoon storms can be expected Sunday through next Tuesday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

More tropics information can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

