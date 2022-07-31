Humidity and rain chances increasing today

RICHMOND, Va. -- A disturbance will move in from the west today at the same time a warm front lifts northward from North Carolina. This will increase our chances for showers and storms, especially this afternoon into this evening. It will more humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s west to the upper 80s southeast.

Due to the higher humidity, showers and storms will produce localized heavy rainfall, and some spots may pick up a few inches of rain. A few stronger storms are possible across southern VA. The main threat will be strong gusts, but there is a very slim chance a few storms could rotate.

Some showers and storms will last into early tonight. Areas of fog will be possible with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The warm front will push north of our area on Monday, allowing highs to reach 85-90 in most locations. A few widely scattered storms are possible.

Tuesday will be hot and muggy with an isolated storm possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Thursday and Friday, and the upper 80s and lower 90s this weekend. A few storms will be possible, with a higher chance on Friday as a cold front gets closer.

