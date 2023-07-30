Not as hot, turning less humid today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cooler and drier air will move into the region today, and it will be a little breezy with some gusts over 20 mph possible. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will turn less humid as the afternoon wears on. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. A shower will be possible in far western VA.

Tonight will be mild with some clouds and lows 65-70.

A disturbance will increase the clouds for Monday, and there will be some scattered storms around. A few are possible in the morning, with a better chance later in the afternoon. It will be a little more humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

It will be less humid for Tuesday and Wednesday with partly to mostly sunny skies. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 60s, but some upper 50s will be possible in outlying areas. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

An unsettled and more humid pattern will develop for Thursday through next weekend. Some scattered storms will be possible each day. Highs will be 85-90.

In the tropics, a disturbance in the central Atlantic now has a high chance of development over the next several days. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Emily. It is expected to curve to the north, and stay east of Bermuda. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.