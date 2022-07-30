Turning less humid today

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will continue sinking southward this morning. There could be an isolated shower in a spot or two, mostly near the North Carolina border. Some areas of fog are possible.

Less humid air will filter in during the day. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine. It won't be quite as hot with highs 85-90 in most areas.

Clouds will increase tonight, and it will turn more humid. Lows will be 65-70 in the metro.

The front will lift back northward into southern VA on Sunday. This will increase the chance of showers and storms across the area, and some heavy downpours are possible. It will be more muggy with highs ranging from the lower to upper 80s.

Monday will be muggy with the chance of some scattered storms and highs 85-90.

It will be hot and muggy for the rest of the week with highs in the 90s. Some upper 90s are possible later in the week. A few scattered storms are possible Friday and next weekend.

