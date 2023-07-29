Excessive Heat Warning continues, some severe storms possible

** EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING UNTIL 8 P.M. **

RICHMOND, Va. -- A shower or thunderstorm will be possible this morning, mostly north of I-64.

Today will be muggy and very hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will hit at least 105, with the potential for some areas to exceed 110.

A batch of thunderstorms is expected late this afternoon into this evening. The storms will unleash torrential downpours. We are also under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather, with the main threat being damaging wind gusts. The highest chance of storms in the metro looks to be around 4-8 p.m.

Sunday will be muggy and not quite as hot with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. The feels-like temp will be 95-100. A few isolated storms are possible.

Next week will be less humid and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

In the tropics, a disturbance in the central Atlantic now has a high chance of development over the next several days. It is expected to curve to the north, and stay east of Bermuda. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

