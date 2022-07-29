Severe weather possible Friday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be another hot and very humid day with high temperatures in the lower to mid 90s. There will be a better chance for scattered storms this afternoon and evening as a cold front moves in from the west. There is a Slight Risk for severe storms, which is a 2/5 threat.

That front will be near the North Carolina border this weekend. It will be a little less humid and cooler with highs in the 80s. A few showers are possible Saturday, with the best chance in far southern VA. There is a better chance of some scattered showers and storms on Sunday, but these will not impact a lot of the area.

Some showers and storms will be around on Monday with highs in the 80s.

Another stretch of hot and humid weather is on tap for next week with highs in the 90s starting Tuesday. The long-range pattern points toward potential triple-digit and near-record heat next weekend.

The Atlantic Basin remains very quiet, with no active storms or significant disturbances.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.