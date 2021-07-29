Hot, humid with a few storms today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Not much will change in our weather pattern over the next couple of days, as northwesterly flow on the eastern side of a large central U.S. ridge remains over the Mid-Atlantic.

We’ll continue to see hot and humid conditions, with widely scattered afternoon and evening storms. Any storms that develop will be capable of strong winds, with locally heavy rainfall and flooding a possibility as well.

A large upper-level trough will supplant the ridge over the eastern U.S. this weekend bringing milder air and a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday through next week. The trough will become quasi stationary for several days, with impulses riding through the base, enhancing rainfall over the region. It’s possible that highs could stay in the 70s for a day or two late next week.

There are currently no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

