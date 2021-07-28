Wednesday will be hot and humid with a few storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- A pattern of northwesterly flow over the Mid-Atlantic will keep seasonally high heat and humidity in the area through the rest of the work week.

High temps will be in the low to mid 90s.

A few widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening.

There is a Marginal/Slight Risk for severe storms Wednesday afternoon and early evening for Richmond and east of I-95. Gusty winds and heavy downpours will be the main threat. Storms may be a bit more numerous Thursday afternoon.

A deeper trough will develop this weekend, and will move very slowly east through much of next week.

This feature will result in below-normal temperatures and a better chance for storms each day.

There are no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin at this time.

