Heat advisory in effect Thursday for dangerously hot conditions

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be very hot and humid, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A Heat Advisory is in effect, as the heat index is expected to reach 105 degrees during the hottest part of the day. A few storms will be possible in the evening.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect Friday and Saturday as the heat index is expected to approach 110 degrees. Scattered storms will be possible on both afternoons and evenings.

Sunday will be a little less hot with scattered storms remaining possible.

Highs will stay in the 80s through the first half of next week under partly cloudy skies.

In the tropics, a minor disturbance in the eastern Atlantic has a low chance of development over the next several days. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

