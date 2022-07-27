Scattered storms again Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Morning showers will be possible until around 8am. Today will be muggy and a bit hotter with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. There will be some scattered storms around, especially later in the afternoon. The threat for heavy rain and gusty storms will continue.

There will be the chance of some scattered storms each day the rest of the week.

Thursday will be hot and muggy, with highs in the mid 90s, and a heat index over 100. A heat advisory may be issued.

Highs will be in the 80s this weekend, and back into the 90s Tuesday.

There are no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

