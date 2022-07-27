Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Scattered storms again Wednesday

Highs in the 90s continue through Friday
A few strong scattered storms are possible Wednesday
Posted at 5:56 AM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 05:56:36-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Morning showers will be possible until around 8am. Today will be muggy and a bit hotter with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. There will be some scattered storms around, especially later in the afternoon. The threat for heavy rain and gusty storms will continue.

There will be the chance of some scattered storms each day the rest of the week.

Thursday will be hot and muggy, with highs in the mid 90s, and a heat index over 100. A heat advisory may be issued.

Highs will be in the 80s this weekend, and back into the 90s Tuesday.

There are no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone