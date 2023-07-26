Hot and dry Wednesday with highs in the 90s

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be hot and dry, with highs in the low 90s. Thursday through Saturday will feature our hottest weather so far this year, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. There could be a few storms late Thursday, but the pattern for the most part appears dry.

Scattered storms will be possible over the weekend, with less-hot conditions Sunday.

In the tropics, there are three minor disturbances, but none of them have a good chance of development over the next several days. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

