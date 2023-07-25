Hotter Tuesday with a possibility for severe storms with damaging wind gusts and large hail

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be hot with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. A few storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail, especially across the Northern Neck. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The heat will then intensify for Wednesday through Saturday. Highs will be in the low and mid 90s and the muggy weather will make it feel near or above 100. A few thunderstorms will develop Saturday afternoon and evening.

It won't be quite as hot on Sunday, with another threat for storms.

In the tropics, post-tropical Don is weakening as it races into the high latitudes. A disturbance is approaching the Lesser Antilles, and has a low chance of development over the next few days. Another disturbance south of Bermuda has a low chance of development. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.