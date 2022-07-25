Another hot day with strong storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will get a little closer to the region today, increasing the chances of showers and storms, especially late in the day. Storms will have heavy rainfall, and could be severe with strong winds. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and the heat index will be near or a little above 100°.

The cold front will sit across the area on Tuesday, bringing a decent chance of showers and storms during the day. It will be cooler with highs in the 80s.

This front will lift back northward on Wednesday, causing highs to jump back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few scattered storms are possible.

There will be scattered storms around at the end of the week. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Thursday, the lower 90s Friday, and the upper 80s next weekend.

