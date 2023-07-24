Mostly cloudy Monday with a chance for afternoon showers

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be variably to mostly cloudy, with the highest rain chances during the early to mid-morning. There will be some more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible the rest of the day. It will be muggy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday will be hot with a possible afternoon thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. The heat will then intensify for Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in the low and mid 90s and the muggy weather will make it feel near or above 100.

The hot, muggy weather will continue Saturday, with highs in the 90s and a heat index in the triple digits. A few scattered storms will be possible. It won't be quite as hot on Sunday, with another threat for storms.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Don is in the north central Atlantic, and will track to the northeast. A disturbance is approaching the Lesser Antilles, and has a moderate chance of development over the next few days. If it becomes a named storm, it will be called Emily. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

