Dangerously hot weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, but the heat index will be near or above 100°. There is the slight chance of a pop-up storm in a few spots, but the chance will be a little higher in the Hampton Roads area & areas west of I-95.

Sunday will be a degree or two hotter, but it will be more muggy. Highs will be in the upper 90s, and the heat index will be at least 100°-105°, but some areas could exceed 105°. A heat advisory will likely be issued for parts of the region.

Monday will be hot and muggy with the chance of storms later in the day. The storms could be strong with damaging wind gusts. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

The chance of storms increases on Tuesday, and highs will likely stay below 90°.

We will have the chance of at least a couple of scattered storms each day for the rest of the week. It will stay hot and muggy with highs in the low to mid 90s through Friday.

As of now, it looks like highs next weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s.

