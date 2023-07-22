RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will continue to increase across the region this morning, and there will be the slight chance of a shower, mainly across southern VA. The clouds will give way to sun this afternoon. It will be a lot less humid today with highs ranging from the lower to upper 80s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Areas well northwest of Richmond may drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday will be sunny in the morning, with some clouds mixing in during the afternoon. A few isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon, with better chances well west of I-95. It will be a little more humid with highs 85-90. The chance for some scattered storms will increase later in the evening into Sunday night.

Monday will be muggy with highs in the 80s. There will be some scattered storms around.

Rain chances will be fairly low the rest of the week, and the heat and humidity will both increase. Highs will be in the lower 90s Tuesday, the low to mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday, and mid to upper 90s on Friday.

The maximum heat index (feels-like temp) will be in the mid to upper 90s Tuesday, near 100 Wednesday, 98-102 Thursday, and 100-107 Friday.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Don is in the north central Atlantic, and will track to the northeast. A disturbance in the central Atlantic shows a high chance of development over the next week as it tracks westward towards the Lesser Antilles. If it becomes a named storm, it will be called Emily. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

