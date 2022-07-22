Very hot day Friday; heat continues through the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- A surface trough will bring a wind shift to the area by early Friday, knocking temperatures and humidity values back, but only slightly. Friday will still be a very hot day, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Rain chances will be less than 20% in all areas.

This weekend will be hotter and more humid, with heat index values reaching triple digits each afternoon. A more significant pattern change will bring a better chance for showers and storms early next week, and a break from the high heat.

There are no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

