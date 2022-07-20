Heat Advisory Likely Needed Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A ridge of high pressure over the central U.S. will develop eastward this week, bringing high heat and humidity to the region. The heat index should exceed 100 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday this week. Temperatures will be hottest on Thursday, with some locations nearing triple digits. Much of the area will likely be under a Heat Advisory on Thursday.

A weak cold front will move through the area Friday morning, but will only knock temperatures back 3 to 5 degrees from Thursday into Friday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening as the front approaches Virginia.

This weekend will be hot and humid, with very low chances for afternoon and evening storms. A more significant pattern change will bring a better chance for showers and storms early next week, and a break from the high heat.

There are no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

