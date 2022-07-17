Muggy and hotter today with scattered storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a humid morning with some areas of fog.

We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today. It will be muggy and hotter with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Widely scattered storms will develop this afternoon. They will be more common in western VA the first half of the afternoon, and in central VA by late afternoon and evening. Heavy rainfall will occur with any storm, and there is the potential for some hail or stronger gusts.

Monday will be hot and muggy with scattered storms, mainly later in the day. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Rain chances will be lower on Tuesday, but an isolated storm or two will be possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Heat and humidity will intensify on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, and the heat index will be over 100°. A cold front will bring some scattered storms in the afternoon.

Highs will be a few degrees lower on Friday, but surge back into the upper 90s to near 100° on Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s next Sunday.

