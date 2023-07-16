Muggy today with a few storms around

RICHMOND, Va. -- One batch of heavy rain from overnight is exiting to the northeast. An area of low pressure will track across the region the rest of this morning, keeping some showers and storms around. Clouds will break for some sun during the day, especially well west of I-95. A cold front will bring some scattered storms this afternoon and evening, but not all areas will see rain.

The showers and storms today will produce heavy rainfall, and localized flooding will continue to be a threat. A few storms may have some strong gusts.

Highs will be mainly be 85-90, but areas that see decent sun will jump above 90. The heat index will mainly be 95-100 during the hottest part of the afternoon, but a few locations will break 100.

Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday will be hot with a cloud/sun mix. An isolated pop-up storm is possible. Highs will be in the lower 90s, and it will be a little less muggy. The heat index will be 93-100.

Tuesday through Friday will be hot and muggy with highs mainly in the lower 90s. A few thunderstorms will be possible each day.

In the tropics, Subtropical Storm Don is out in the north central Atlantic and will stay there as it weakens over the next few days. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

