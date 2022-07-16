Muggy weekend with scattered thunderstorms

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a humid morning with some patches of fog around. We will see intervals of clouds and sunshine. It will be muggy with highs 85-90. There is the slight chance of a passing shower through midday. Scattered storms will be around this afternoon and evening, with the highest chance in the metro after around 3 or 4 p.m. Any storm that develops will unleash torrential rainfall, and poor-drainage flooding is possible. Isolated storms could have some hail and stronger gusts.

Sunday will be muggy and a few degrees hotter with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Scattered storms will be around again, favoring western Virginia during the afternoon, and central/eastern Virginia towards evening.

The pattern continues into Monday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and more scattered storms.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and muggy with highs in the lower 90s, and a heat index near 100°.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday, and the heat index will surpass 100°.

Another chance of storms arrives on Thursday. It looks like highs will stay in the 90s through the end of the week.

