Hot and muggy weekend with scattered storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- The weekend will be hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, and the heat index could break 100°. There will be the threat of scattered storms each day, especially from late afternoon into the evening. Storms that develop will have heavy rain and some higher wind gusts are possible. Due to the scattered variety of the storms, not all areas will see rain.

Monday will be partly to mostly sunny. It will be temporarily a little less muggy Tuesday into Wednesday.

A few pop-up storms will be around the rest of the week. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Tropics: Subtropical Storm Don is out in the middle Atlantic, and will pose no threat to the United States. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.