Friday afternoon storms along with heat and humidity

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be a seasonably hot and humid day with a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The threat for severe weather (damaging winds and large hail) is low, but some storms could produce localized flooding and frequent lightning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Typical mid-summer weather will continue this weekend, with a chance for scattered storms each day. Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday and around 90 Sunday.

A dome of high pressure currently over the Western U.S. will shift slightly westward by the middle of next week, bringing a high combination of heat and humidity to the area. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Tuesday-Thursday. The heat index will break 100 in spots on those days.

