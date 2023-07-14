RICHMOND, Va. - There is a Flash Flood Watch through midnight tonight from approximately I-64 and southward. This is due to morning rain and the chance for storms containing very heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. Friday will be very muggy with highs ranging from the mid 80s to 90. It will be mostly cloudy with morning rain. Clouds will break for some sun in the afternoon. Scattered storms will be around in the afternoon and evening, and we have a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe storms for strong gusts.

The weekend will be hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. There will be the chance of scattered storms each day, especially late afternoon into the evening. Storms that do develop will have heavy rainfall and some higher gusts are possible.

Highs will stay in the 90s much of next week.

