Hot and humid Thursday with a heat index near 100

Posted at 8:42 AM, Jul 13, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be more muggy with highs in the low to mid 90s, and the heat index will be near 100. A few isolated storms are possible this afternoon, with scattered storms possible this evening into tonight.

We will have hot and muggy weather Friday through Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. There will be the chance of scattered storms each day. The heat index will be near or a little above 100.

Highs will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s next week.

