Another hot day with a chance of afternoon storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be partly sunny today with a high in the lower 90s. A few thunderstorms will pop by this afternoon and evening. Areas south and southeast of Richmond and The Tri-Cities will have a better chance of more numerous and stronger storms.

A pattern of seasonal temperatures, humidity, and a chance for a few afternoon storms will continue through the weekend and into early next week.

