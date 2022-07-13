Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Another hot day with a chance of afternoon storms

A few scattered storms possible
Posted at 7:01 AM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 07:01:08-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be partly sunny today with a high in the lower 90s. A few thunderstorms will pop by this afternoon and evening. Areas south and southeast of Richmond and The Tri-Cities will have a better chance of more numerous and stronger storms.
A pattern of seasonal temperatures, humidity, and a chance for a few afternoon storms will continue through the weekend and into early next week.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone