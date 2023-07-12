Hot and dry Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Humidity will still be low on Wednesday, but it will be hot, with highs in the low 90s, under mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will again be hot, but more humid as well. A broken line of storms will be possible late Thursday evening into Thursday night. A few storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Hot and humid weather will continue Friday through Sunday, with scattered thunderstorms each day. Hot but drier weather is expected early next week.

