Heat and Humidity Return Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Heat and humidity will return in full force Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid 90s, and heat index values reaching the upper 90s. A broken line of thunderstorms will develop by late afternoon and could impact the Richmond area between 6 PM and 9 PM. A few storms could produce damaging wind gusts.

A weak cold front will move through the area Wednesday into early Thursday morning, bringing a lower chance for an additional shower or thunderstorm. The most likely area for storms Thursday will be across far southern Virginia.

Typical heat and humidity is expected Friday through Sunday, with a slight chance for thunderstorms each day.

