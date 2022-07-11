Sunshine returns today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. It will turn muggy and hotter tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index may be near 100° at times. A few thunderstorms are possible by early evening.

Scattered storms will be around on Wednesday. It will be hot and muggy again, with highs in the low 90s. A front will linger to our southeast later in the week. This will keep the threat of a shower or thunderstorm around each day, with the best chance being across southern and southeastern VA. Highs will be in the upper 80s Thursday and Friday, and around 90 next weekend. A higher rain chance is likely next Sunday.

