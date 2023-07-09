Strong to severe storms possible today, flood watch in effect

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be another muggy day with highs ranging from the lower 80s far west, to the upper 80s southeast. Some areas of fog will be possible early this morning. Clouds will increase this morning through noon.

An approaching system and cold front will trigger more storms today. These will be more widespread and affect more cities than yesterday.

Storm chances will increase in western VA by midday. The storm timing for our entire viewing area will be between noon and 6 p.m. Storms will be most likely in the metro in the 1-3 p.m. time frame.

Unlike the past few days, these storms will move more quickly. The muggy conditions will allow for torrential downpours, and some locations may get hit by a few different storm clusters. A flood watch has been issued for the I-95 corridor and points east. Rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are possible, so areas affected by heavy rain the past two days will flood more easily.

There is also a slight risk of severe storms. The main threat will be for damaging wind gusts, but storms could also produce some large hail.

The main batch of strong to severe storms will exit eastern Virginia by 7-8 p.m. A few additional isolated showers or storms will be possible from mid-evening through the overnight.

Monday will have a cloud/sun mix. A few isolated showers or storms will be possible, but these will not impact many areas. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. It will be a little less humid.

Tuesday will be sunny, less humid and hot with highs around 90.

The rest of the week will be hotter and more humid with highs in the low to mid 90s, and a heat index near 100 on some days. A few thunderstorms will be possible late-week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.