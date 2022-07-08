Heat, Humidity, and Storms Continue

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be similar to the past few days, but rain chances will be a little lower. A level 1 (low-end) threat for severe weather will exist across the southwest part of Virginia. Highs in central Virginia will reach the mid to upper 80s to around 90°.

An upper-level trough will bring a good chance for showers and storms to the area Saturday. The cold front associated with this system will move through the area Saturday afternoon, bringing drier air into the region. Sunday will feature decreasing clouds and lower humidity.

Beautiful weather is expected next Monday, with lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s. Humidity values will remain low. Hotter weather returns Tuesday, with highs returning to the 90s, but humidity remaining relatively low.

Another front will bring a chance for showers and storms to the area Wednesday and Thursday of next week, followed by milder air.

There are currently no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

