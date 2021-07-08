Here's how Elsa will impact Virginia on Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The remains of Tropical Storm Elsa will cross Southeast Virginia later today, bringing rain/storms and a few tornadoes.

Bands of rain and storms will move into southern Virginia, arriving in Richmond around lunchtime. Heavier rain will move into the area by late afternoon and evening, with the rain ending in Richmond by 10 PM. The main threats will be localized flooding and a few tornadoes. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of central and eastern Virginia, where 2 to 3 inches of rain will be common, with potentially up to 5 inches of rain in isolated locations. Winds will generally be sustained in the range of 10-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph.

Friday will be seasonally hot and humid, with a few afternoon storms. Saturday appears hot and dry, but more storms will be possible on Sunday and Monday.

A strong ridge over the western Atlantic will shift east over the Mid-Atlantic Monday and Tuesday, bringing highs back into the mid 90s. The ridge should break down by midweek, allowing for more seasonal heat and the chance for a few storms.

