RICHMOND, Va. -- The threat for scattered storms will be around until a cold front passes later on Saturday. It will stay muggy with highs near 90 today and Friday, and in the low/mid 80s Saturday.

Sunday will be dry and less humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Highs will reach into the 90s again by next Tuesday.

